Cover Letters—Pros and Cons

You are sending out your first round of resumes. Do you need a cover letter? The very short answer is yes—you do. I know—a cover letter is the hardest part of the resume process—at least it was for me. You have to sell yourself but remain professional; you have to show a bit of your personality, but not be too casual. What’s a cover letter writer to do? As uncomfortable as it is, here are 3 great tips from Fast Company to get you started on the right path, as well as, 5 Things Every Cover Letter Needs. As for selling yourself, see the It’s All About Me article in the new issue of Next Indiana and download the 30-second “elevator pitch” exercise.