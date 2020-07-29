Contractions, Plurals, and Possessives

What do all three of these things have in common? The multi-talented apostrophe, of course. That little, superscript mark is a powerful piece of punctuation. It allows us to combine words by indicating the missing letters. It can make singular nouns plural. And, by adding the simple apostrophe plus an “s,” it converts singular nouns into possessives whether the singular noun ends in “s” or not. Now, there are grammar rules attached to all three of these uses, but it appears that we are in the middle of an apostrophe revolt. In fact, in 2019, the Apostrophe Protection Society was disbanded. Didn’t know we had one did you? Well, neither did I. The Society was founded in 2001 to preserve “the correct use of this currently much abused punctuation mark.” The founder, John Richards, lost the battle. He states, “The ignorance and laziness present in modern times have won!” That might be true, but remember, whether contracting, pluralizing or possessing, this tiny punctuation mark can dramatically change what you’re (😊) writing. Know the rules—it will save a lot of confusion in your life.