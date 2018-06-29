You are here
Take the ACT or SAT

Make sure you register to take the ACT or SAT, especially if you didn’t like your earlier scores. You can have your scores sent directly to the colleges you’ve applied to by registering them during the test. You can also send them later via the College Board or ACT websites.

Register online for the ACT and SAT. You can set up an account at act.org for the ACT, and at collegeboard.org for the SAT.

Before you register, check with your counselor. You may qualify for fee waivers for both tests that are available for low-income juniors and seniors. Check with your school counselor for more details and help with arranging a fee waiver.

2018-2019 ACT

Test Date                                Registration Deadline

September 8, 2018                 August 10, 2018

October 27, 2018                    September 28, 2018

December 8, 2018                  November 2, 2018

February 9, 2019                     January 11, 2019

April 13, 2019                         March 8, 2019

June 8, 2019                            May 3, 2019

July 13, 2019                           June 14, 2019

2018-2019 SAT

Test Date                                Registration Deadline

August 25, 2018                      July 27, 2018

October 3, 2018                      September 7, 2018

November 3, 2018                  October 5, 2018

December 1, 2018                  November 2, 2018

March 9, 2019                         February 8, 2019

May 4, 2019                            April 5, 2019

June 1, 2019                            May 3, 2019

