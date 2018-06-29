Make sure you register to take the ACT or SAT, especially if you didn’t like your earlier scores. You can have your scores sent directly to the colleges you’ve applied to by registering them during the test. You can also send them later via the College Board or ACT websites.

Register online for the ACT and SAT. You can set up an account at act.org for the ACT, and at collegeboard.org for the SAT.

Before you register, check with your counselor. You may qualify for fee waivers for both tests that are available for low-income juniors and seniors. Check with your school counselor for more details and help with arranging a fee waiver.

2018-2019 ACT

Test Date Registration Deadline

September 8, 2018 August 10, 2018

October 27, 2018 September 28, 2018

December 8, 2018 November 2, 2018

February 9, 2019 January 11, 2019

April 13, 2019 March 8, 2019

June 8, 2019 May 3, 2019

July 13, 2019 June 14, 2019

2018-2019 SAT

Test Date Registration Deadline

August 25, 2018 July 27, 2018

October 3, 2018 September 7, 2018

November 3, 2018 October 5, 2018

December 1, 2018 November 2, 2018

March 9, 2019 February 8, 2019

May 4, 2019 April 5, 2019

June 1, 2019 May 3, 2019