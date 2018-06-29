Take the ACT or SAT
Make sure you register to take the ACT or SAT, especially if you didn’t like your earlier scores. You can have your scores sent directly to the colleges you’ve applied to by registering them during the test. You can also send them later via the College Board or ACT websites.
Register online for the ACT and SAT. You can set up an account at act.org for the ACT, and at collegeboard.org for the SAT.
Before you register, check with your counselor. You may qualify for fee waivers for both tests that are available for low-income juniors and seniors. Check with your school counselor for more details and help with arranging a fee waiver.
2018-2019 ACT
Test Date Registration Deadline
September 8, 2018 August 10, 2018
October 27, 2018 September 28, 2018
December 8, 2018 November 2, 2018
February 9, 2019 January 11, 2019
April 13, 2019 March 8, 2019
June 8, 2019 May 3, 2019
July 13, 2019 June 14, 2019
2018-2019 SAT
Test Date Registration Deadline
August 25, 2018 July 27, 2018
October 3, 2018 September 7, 2018
November 3, 2018 October 5, 2018
December 1, 2018 November 2, 2018
March 9, 2019 February 8, 2019
May 4, 2019 April 5, 2019
June 1, 2019 May 3, 2019
Does College Make $ense
Full-time workers in the U.S. who earned bachelor’s degrees are more satisfied with their jobs. 58 percent of college graduates and people with some college or associate degrees reported being “very satisfied” with their jobs, compared to 50 percent of high school graduates and 40 percent of people without a high school diploma.
*Education Pays 2016: The Benefits of Higher Education for Individuals and Society,” collegeboard.com