Major Moves

Jobs are organized into broad categories, called career clusters.

Within 16 different career clusters, you’ll find almost unlimited opportunities. You can learn more about all of them, including employment and wages, education and training, and projected job openings, at the Bureau of of Labor Statistics’ Career Outlook pages at bls.gov/careeroutlook.

Check out a sample of the career clusters below, and a short list of college majors that might help you advance:

Architecture & Construction

Careers involve designing and building homes, roads and other structures.

Possible college majors: building/construction management, architecture, interior design, drafting/design, engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning.

Business Management & Administration

Careers involve planning, oversight, and organizational tasks needed to run a business.

Possible college majors: accounting, business management, entrepreneurship, finance, marketing, international business, real estate, human resources.

Health Science

Careers involve helping people and animals with the medical care they need to get or stay healthy.

Possible college majors: athletic training, dental hygiene, animal health, nursing, medical assisting, biology, chemistry, pharmacy, veterinary science, exercise physiology, speech pathology.

Manufacturing

Careers in manufacturing involve making products, including food, cars, and household goods. Manufacturing also needs people with college degrees, in areas like accounting and marketing.

Possible college majors: manufacturing engineering technology, industrial engineering, any business major.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)

Careers in STEM solve problems through research and design.

Possible college majors: chemistry, computer science, biology, economics, environmental science, psychology, zoology, engineering, mathematics, physics, geology, actuarial science.

This is just a small sample of practically endless opportunities. Talk to your school counselor and college admissions representatives to find out what majors might fit your career interests, and explore college and career websites to learn more about how to find your dream job.