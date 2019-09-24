College Application Week
For the first time, 15 Indiana colleges and universities will waive their application fees during the week of September 23rd–27th. Take advantage of this awesome opportunity and apply today!
Goshen College
Huntington University
Indiana State University
Indiana University East
Indiana University Fort Wayne
Indiana University Kokomo
Indiana University Northwest
Indiana University South Bend
Indiana University Southeast
Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus (IUPUC)
Purdue University Fort Wayne
Purdue University Northwest
University of Southern Indiana
Vincennes University
Wabash College
So you’re going to apply. Now what?
Your College Application Essay made easy
Unlike a school assignment that might have a specific subject and must include specific writing elements, the essay for your college application does not need to follow a formula. This is an opportunity to showcase you, your personality, your interests, your accomplishments or your goals. The subject matter is up to you. Follow these guidelines for your application essays. You Got This!