College Application Week

For the first time, 15 Indiana colleges and universities will waive their application fees during the week of September 23rd–27th. Take advantage of this awesome opportunity and apply today!

Goshen College

Huntington University

Indiana State University

Indiana University East

Indiana University Fort Wayne

Indiana University Kokomo

Indiana University Northwest

Indiana University South Bend

Indiana University Southeast

Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus (IUPUC)

Purdue University Fort Wayne

Purdue University Northwest

University of Southern Indiana

Vincennes University

Wabash College

So you’re going to apply. Now what?

Your College Application Essay made easy



Unlike a school assignment that might have a specific subject and must include specific writing elements, the essay for your college application does not need to follow a formula. This is an opportunity to showcase you, your personality, your interests, your accomplishments or your goals. The subject matter is up to you. Follow these guidelines for your application essays. You Got This!