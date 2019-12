It is time for the Innovate WithIN Competition presented by Ball State University. Do you have an innovative idea for a business, product, service or venture? The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has announced applications for 2020. You, or a team, could win $10,000. Ready to get started? Check out Innovate WithIn for competition details and deadlines.

Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb, and Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jennifer McCormick, watch student pitches at the 2018 Innovate WithIN™ State Competition.