Butler to launch esports center, gaming curriculum

Butler University is probably Exhibit No. 1 for illustrating how a small to mid-sized college can use sports to dramatically boost its profile. We’re of course talking about its men’s hoops program, but the school also is about to open an esports center on campus as a way to attract students interested in competitive gaming. The first phase will debut next month, but the Esports and Gaming Lounge will reach its full 7,500 square feet in fall 2020, making room for 50 gaming computers, an area for console play, co-working space and a café. And it will play an integral role for the school as Butler plans to implement a curriculum for students interested in esports and related fields. IBJ’s Mickey Shuey has more.

Originally posted on IBJ Eight@8.