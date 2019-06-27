Brownsburg Senior Wins 2019 Scholarship. Could You Be Next?

Bryce Dixon, who graduated with the Brownsburg High School class of 2019, entered the Next Indiana scholarship contest in 2018 and won $1,500 for college.

Dixon will attend Indiana University. He plans to study finance and accounting, with a complementary minor in Spanish. “I also might consider international business, as my minor in Spanish will permit me to work abroad in countries that speak the Spanish language,” Dixon said.

To prepare for college, Dixon said he took many AP classes in high school to become accustomed to the workload of college classes. He ran with his high school track team, played percussion in marching and jazz bands, and spent many hours with DECA, a business club for high school and college students. “Overall, I have really benefited from all my involvement in DECA, and I am confident that this club has led me to a future career in business,” he said.

Dixon also enjoyed membership in Key Club and National Honor Society, and has been able to tutor struggling students, create appreciation gifts for teachers and run a school-wide food drive. “If there is one thing that I have learned from these clubs, it is this: the best way to help others is with others,” he said.

