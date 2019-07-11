Back to School Already?

It can’t be! It seems like only yesterday, the bell rang, and you were out the door for the summer. As much as we do not want to rain on your parade, mid-July is fast approaching, which means another school year is right around the corner! I know it is hard to think about, but now is the time to start preparing for the new year. Here are 8 Back To School Tips to help you prepare. Once you settle in and the homework begins, make sure you are ready to study. These brain boost suggestions can help make studying easier. So, ENJOY the rest of your summer, but make sure you are ready to go when the first bell rings!