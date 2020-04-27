Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics Education

Advanced manufacturing and logistics are huge in Indiana. In fact, Indiana is a global leader in these fields. This means there are numerous job opportunities in our home state. Did you know that the average manufacturing salary is $77,573 and the average logistics salary is $66,690? Conexus Indiana maintains and grows Indiana’s competitive advantage in these field and they are partnering with 180 Skills in Indianapolis and Purdue University’s IN-MaC (Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center) to offer 700 courses focused on aerospace, automotive and commercial manufacturing. These courses are online and available to high school students right now. This is perfect time to add these courses to your e-learning schedule. These courses are available until July 31, 2020.