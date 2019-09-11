A Time to Remember

I know most of you were newborns or maybe not born yet on September 11, 2001. On that beautiful, cool Tuesday morning, our world changed forever. Even though it was a horrible event, what happened on 9/12 showed the best of America. We came together with no animosity towards each other, we all purchased and proudly displayed our country’s flag, we hugged and cared for one another completely disregarding race, religion, political, gender, Nike or Chick-Fil-A preferences. We were our best selves – we were simply Americans. Never forget 9/11, but always remember 9/12.