30 years and Counting: How to Claim Your 21st Century Scholar Award

For 30 years, Indiana’s 21st Century Scholars program has helped income-eligible students earn up to four years of tuition at an eligible Indiana college. Since 1990, more than 40,000 students have earned a college degree with a 21st Century Scholarship. Nearly 100,000 students are enrolled—from seventh graders through seniors in college—in the program today.

“Students who may question their ability to afford higher education can have that barrier removed by their participation in the Scholars program and successful completion of the supports that are designed to prepare them for their futures.” —Teresa Lubbers, Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education

Track your completion of the Scholar Success Program in high school and in college at ScholarTrack.IN.gov.

Graduate high school with a minimum of Core 40 Diploma.

Achieve a cumulative GPA of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Apply for admission to an eligible Indiana college as a high school senior and enroll in college full-time within one year of graduation. See the list of eligible colleges at Scholars.IN.gov.

File the FAFSA by April 15 as a high school senior and each year thereafter until college graduation.

Complete at least 30 credits each year in college to stay on track to earn your college degree on time, and complete the college Scholar Success Program each year to maintain your scholarship.

Do not use illegal drugs, commit a crime or delinquent act, or consume alcohol before reaching the legal drinking age.